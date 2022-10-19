Share:

KARACHI-Karachi Administrator Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday said a summary had been prepared to give powers to local bodies.

The Administrator said this while addressing a function organized on the occasion of distribution of offer letters among the teachers who passed the IBA test here at the auditorium of Sindh Boys Scouts Association.

He said, “After the signature of the Sindh Chief Minister, immediate legal action will be initiated, under the prepared summary and the Mayor will have wide powers as he will be the chairman of Karachi Development Authority, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board and Solid Waste Management Board.”

In 2018 general elections, the National Assembly seat in Malir was taken away from PPP which has been regained. He said that education is a game changer for any nation and PPP-led Sindh government has given appointment letters to teachers on merit in a transparent manner. Director Schools Education Karachi Region Lubna Salahuddin, District Education Officer Saba Mehmood, PPP Deputy Secretary Information Karachi Division Shakeel Chaudhry, South District President Khalil Hoot, Secretary Sindh Boys Scouts Association Akhtar Mir, senior officers of the Education Department, teachers and a large number of students were also present. Barrister Murtaza Wahab distributed offer letters to 201 male and female teachers who passed the IBA test and congratulated them. He said that education plays a fundamental role in the improvement of any society and we need to further improve our educational standards.

“If the education system works well, doctors, engineers, lawyers and teachers will be born in the society,” he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the most important responsibility is with the primary teachers as the first contact of the child is with these teachers. He said that without the distinction of rich and poor, these teachers educate and train our children.

“If (teachers) perform duties diligently and honestly, we will have an educated Karachi, an educated Sindh and an educated Pakistan and the nation will be on the path of development. Quality and excellent education is the guarantee of the country’s development,” the Administrator said.

He said that steps are being taken for this at all levels to improve the facilities in educational institutions across Sindh. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that special arrangements have also been made for the training of teachers and there is a need to adopt a modern education system to meet the modern requirements so that the process of education can be built on the right lines.

He said that for the purpose, experienced teachers and education experts have been approached and strategies have been prepared in consultation with them.

“We all have one goal and that is the better and quality education of our children for which efforts must be continued,” he added.