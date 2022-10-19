Share:

A few days ago, there had been a slant on social media vis-à-vis leaked audio of former minister of finance Shoukat Tareen and Taimoor Jhagra, which engendered consequences for PTI leadership. Amid the whole situation, a set of discreetly recorded audio clippings of the PM’s office laid bare which drew the attention of the nation. Indeed, this exposure of sensitive audio is a direct threat to national security declaring that if the top office is insecure, how would the country be in safe hands?

The premier’s audio set seems recorded via a bugging device rather than telephone tapping. It is worth noting that the country possessing a dignified security system is enduring a climacteric situation of leaked tapes that are ultimately an alarming threat to national security. As far as, the reputation of the republic is concerned, it would surely become a victim of satire by the international community for these serious outbursts. In addition to it, anti-nation forces would try to harm the national composition of the country by using outbreak-sensitive data.

MOHSIN MUMTAZ,

Chiniot.