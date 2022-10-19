Share:

ISLAMABAD - A local court of Islamabad on Tuesday gave life imprisonment sentence to three convicts in the murder case of Barrister Fahad Malik, a British national. District and Sessions Judge Atta Rabani announced the verdict which he had reserved af­ter listening to arguments from all respondents at length. The convicts Raja Arshad, Noman Khokher and Raja Hashim were present in the court when the decision was read.

The court, in its order, observed that the pros­ecution had proved its case against the three ac­cused, who, armed with deadly weapons, had first assembled at the Shalimar Police Station and then near Sector F10/3. They created fear, committed unrest and in the prosecution of their common ob­ject committed intentional murder of Fahad Ma­lik while caused injury to the complainant Malik Tariq Ayub with a firearm weapon with the inten­tion to kill him, the court added.