Peshawar - Trans Peshawar has announced to ply bus service on five new routes in the next few months. The routes include an express route on Charsadda Road from Shah Alam to the Mall of Hayatabad (ER 12), a feeder route from Mall of Hayatabad to Phase-6 terminal via Phase 1 (DR-11), Chamkani to Malik Saad Shaheed Flyover through Ring Road (DR-4B), a suburban express route from Pabbi to Malik Saad Shaheed via Chamkani (SER -13) and Regi Model Town to Tehkal Paayan (DR-14). Tr a n sPe s h awa r ’ s spokesperson Saddaf Kamil told the media: “Operationalizing of these new routes will not only enable the company to provide service to more citizens, but it will also help in dividing the passenger flow on the current routes and help in lessening the crowd.”