BUREWALA - Two people were killed and five others injured in two separtate road accidents on Tuesday.

In Burewala, a man was killed while five others among two critically wounded when two motorbikes collided with each other at Mian Channu Road, said the rescuer. The ac­cident was occurred at suburban village 266/EB reportedly by over-speeding.

The victim was identified as M Iqbal, 51, while the injured included Razia Bibi, Mastan Ali, Sana Bibi and M Shaban. The injured along with the victim were shifted to DHQ hos­pital for further action.

In Muzaffargarh, a motorcyclist was killed after a speed­ing tractor trolley bumped into the two-wheeler near Kot Addu, said a rescuer. The trolly crushed 54-year-old Abdul Razzaq to death. The victim was a resident of Moza Parhar Kot. The accident was reported to have occurred at Tariq Chowk around 8:00am on Tuesday.

POLICE CLAIM TO ARREST 37 SUSPECTS, RECOVER WEAPONS

Bahawalpur police on Tuesday arrested 37 suspects in different raids conducted during last 15 days in different localities of the district. A spokesman for Bahawalpur po­lice said here that patrolling teams of several police stations of the district recovered illegal weapons from 37 suspects and lodged cases against them.

He said that the recovered weapons included three rifles, two repeaters, 30 pistols and two locally-made carbines. He said that such raids were conducted during first 15 days of prevailing month of October. He added that the police have registered cases against the accused for having unlicensed weapons. Further probe was in process.

Moreover, Bahawalpur police have been directed to avail technology during snap-checking at entry and exit points of the district. A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said that following the directives of Inspector General Police, Punjab, Faisal Shahkar, District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadit Nisar had directed the district police to avail modern tech­nology at entry and exit points of the district.

He said that modern technological devices used to help in overcoming smuggling of cattle and narcotics. He said that technology also helped in recognising criminals during snap-checking at entry and exit points of the district.

Meanwhile, Phoolnagar police on Tuesday arrested four members of a dacoit gang and recovered goods worth Rs3.2 million from their possession. Police said the team conducted raid and arrested four members of gang includ­ing its ring leader Ghulam Ali aka Kaka and recovered valuables worth Rs3.2 million including 11 motorcycles, tractor trolley, rickshaw, 10 mobile phones and cash worth Rs200,000.