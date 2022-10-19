Share:

UNITED NATIONS - The UN Security Council split Monday over sending an international force to Haiti to help with deteriorating security and a surge in cholera after powerful gangs took over the main port and blocked fuel deliveries. Un Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Haitians faced a dramatic emergency and that there was a need for “armed” intervention to help local police open up the port to create a humanitarian corridor for delivery of aid. “It’s an absolutely nightmarish situation for the population of Haiti, especially Port-au-Prince,” Guterres said before the Security Council met. “I’m talking of something to be done based on strict humanitarian criteria.