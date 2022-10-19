Share:

KARACHI -The U.S. Consul General Nicole Theriot and Sindh Culture Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah signed the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the four Lincoln Corners (LCs) located in public libraries in Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, and Larkana. Lincoln Corner Karachi at the Liaquat Memorial Library is the largest in Sindh and features a unique one-of-a-kind space in Pakistan called “StartUp Lab” where aspiring entrepreneurs can turn ideas into a startup business using the latest technology and equipment – all for free. Lincoln Corners are partnerships between the United States and Pakistani public libraries, universities, and community centers. They are event spaces and resource centers that connect young leaders with the United States. Online and in-person programs are free and open to the public, a tangible symbol of the strength and breadth of U.S.-Pakistan relations, according to a communiqué. “As we celebrate 75 years of U.S.-Pakistan relations, our Lincoln Corners in Pakistan contribute to expanding our people-to-people ties, bringing Pakistanis and Americans together, and providing access to educational resources and information. Lincoln Corners highlight the shared values among Pakistanis and Americans, especially with regard to education and democracy,” noted Consul General Theriot at the ceremony. Since 2013, in partnership with the Department of Culture, the Government of Sindh and the U.S. Consulate General Karachi have supported these four Lincoln Corners at the public libraries of Sindh. The Lincoln Corners in Karachi, Hyderabad, Khairpur, and Larkana are a part of a network of 18 Lincoln Corners throughout Pakistan and over 600 American Spaces around the world.