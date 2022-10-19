Share:

Khyber - A warm welcome was given to Muhammad Tufail Shinwari, the “Man of the Tournament” of the street players’ football team world cup tournament at Charwazgai point of subdivision Landi Kotal on Wednesday. Tufail Shinwari, a resident of Piro Khel, the sub-tribe of Shinwari, represented the Pakistani street players’ team in the Qatar world cup. Shinwari scored three hit ricks in the street players’ world cup football tournament and was declared the best player of the tournament. A large number of people especially sports lovers flanked by the Muslim Hands Coach Muhammad Rashid wearing a traditional turban, presented flower bouquets to the player and sprinkled rose petals on his arrival in his village. Speaking on the occasion Muhammad Tufail Shinwari thanked the Muslim Hands for sponsoring the team to patriciate in the world cup combat. He also appreciated the locals for giving him honour and respect and said if patronized enough talent was present in the local football players to earn a good name for their country.