ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dis­posed of a contempt of court petition against se­nior lawyer Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan for his state­ment about state institutions.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, during preliminary hearing, remarked that if Pakistan Bar Council or any other bar had doubt about the impartiality of this court and if that was not the case, then why the court should pay attention to the irresponsi­ble statement of anyone. The IHC CJ Chief Justice remarked that the verdicts of this court would eventually decide that how much people trust it. This court wouldn’t seek unnecessary clarifica­tion from anyone, he added. Justice Athar Minal­lah noted that a number of vlogs and news were run on daily basis against this court but it had no affect on it performance of this court. He said the contempt of court proceeding was not the solution of this problem.

Petitioner Capt (r) Muhammad Safdar said that the controversial statement was given by senior lawyer who had been appearing before the courts for forty years. “We had full trust in the judicial sys­tem of the country”, he added. He said that on deci­sion of this court -- in which the detailed judgment was still pending -- was criticised by Aitzaz Ahsan. The senior lawyer had given statement against the judiciary and state institutions, he added.