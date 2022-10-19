Share:

The Pakistani women’s team had an inspiring run at the Women’s T20 Asia Cup as it lost out on a place in the finals by the narrowest of margins. Led by Bismah Maroof, their campaign came to an end last week after a one-run loss to Sri Lanka. While the team may have not returned home with the trophy, their performances in the tournament show that there is a lot of promise for the future.

There were a few surprises along the way as well with the team losing to Thailand—their only defeat in the round-robin stage. However, they did an incredible job at bouncing back and answering their critics as they beat India dominantly to everyone’s surprise. It is important to point out that this was Pakistan’s first win over the arch-rivals since 2016. Next, the team recorded convincing victories against the UAE and Sri Lanka to finish second in the seven-team stage, but they were unable to repeat the feat against the latter in the semi-final.

While the semi-final loss was difficult to swallow given how the team was in the driving seat right until the final over, there is still a lot to celebrate and be proud of. Pakistan came into the Asia Cup following a poor showing at the Commonwealth Games where they failed to win any of their three group-stage games. As is often the case, the criticism was relentless and the players understandably must have felt the pressure to perform. What was encouraging to see was that both the senior and younger team members stepped up when it was needed. Batters Ayesha Naseem and Muneeba Ali in addition to spinner Tuba Hassan have proved that they are capable of stepping up when veterans like Nida Dar choose to call it a day.

There is an incredible amount of potential in this team and all they need is support from the management and fans. The introduction of the Pakistan Women’s League is a great step in this regard and it is slated to run alongside the upcoming edition of the PSL. This league will help promote the women’s game to a wider audience and will also offer a platform to younger talent across the country. Things are undoubtedly looking positive for women’s cricket in Pakistan.