450 graduates awarded degrees COMSATS Attock convocation   

ATTOCK - The Convocation of COMSATS University Attock Campus was held where Founder Rector COMSATS Prof Dr SM Junaid Zaidi was the chief guest. Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr Sajid Qamar, faculty members, Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and other dignitaries were present.

A total of 450 graduating students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of Computer Science, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Management sciences and Mathematics while those who exhibited excellent educational performance were awarded medals.

Chief guest SM Junaid Zaidi emphasized the importance of higher education and significance of research and development for the progress of the country.He also paid special thanks to the distinguished guests and expressed good wishes for the graduating students. Director COMSATS University Attock campus presented the campus report and highlighted the development milestones achieved by the campus and highlighted the role of education in the development of Pakistan. He talked about the ranking of the university teachers in the top 2 percent scientists according to the Stanford University report for this year. The Rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr Sajid Qamar also addressed the convocation and congratulated the passing out students. He stressed upon the importance of research in the modern world and advised the students to equip themselves with all necessary educational tools to compete with the developing world and to shoulder their responsibilities in a better manner.