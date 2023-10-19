80 students get Tang- 1 Chinese language course certificates

SARGODHA - As many as 80 students were awarded Tang-1 Chinese language course certificates during a ceremony held at the University of Sargodha on Wednesday. The “Certificate Awarding Ceremony” jointly organized by Pakistan Institute of China Studies (PICS) and Tang International Education Group China to celebrate the distinctive accomplishments of students of Tang-1 Chinese language course. The event was graced by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Director & Executive President Tang International Education Group, China, Mr. Max Ma, the Director of the Pakistan Institute of China Studies Dr Fazal ur Rehman. Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas and Mr Max Ma distributed certificates among the students. Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of linguistic education and cultural exchange in promoting mutual understanding and strengthening the time-tested connections between China and Pakistan. Furthermore, Dr. Qaisar Abbas showed his commitment to introduce technical and skilled education through a strategic collaboration with Tang International Education Group.