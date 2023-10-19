ADC asks for reduction fares of public transport

HYDERABAD - The public trans­port operators shall bring down the fares in the wake of reduction in oil prices by the federal govern­ment. This statement was given by Additional Deputy Commissioner-11 Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Sher Ja­mali while chairing a meet­ing of transporters in order to pass on relief to general public on Wednesday. He said that passengers would be charged stipulated fare, otherwise legal action would be initiated against transporters and penal­ties would be imposed on them. The meeting re­solved that air conditioned vehicles would charge fare at the rate of Rs3.25 per kilometre while non-AC vehicles would charge Rs2.75 per kilometre. Ear­lier, the transporters were charging fare at Rs4 to Rs4.5 per kilometre. The ADC directed Secretary District Regional Trans­port Authority to positive­ly implement the new fares of public transport .