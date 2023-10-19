ADC asks for reduction fares of public transport

HYDERABAD - The public transport operators shall bring down the fares in the wake of reduction in oil prices by the federal government. This statement was given by Additional Deputy Commissioner-11 Shaheed Benazirabad Ali Sher Jamali while chairing a meeting of transporters in order to pass on relief to general public on Wednesday. He said that passengers would be charged stipulated fare, otherwise legal action would be initiated against transporters and penalties would be imposed on them. The meeting resolved that air conditioned vehicles would charge fare at the rate of Rs3.25 per kilometre while non-AC vehicles would charge Rs2.75 per kilometre. Earlier, the transporters were charging fare at Rs4 to Rs4.5 per kilometre. The ADC directed Secretary District Regional Transport Authority to positively implement the new fares of public transport .