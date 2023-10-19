Thursday, October 19, 2023
All registered political parties prefer to contest polls on old registered symbols

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
ISLAMABAD   - Since the ECP has announced a tentative elections’ schedule, the registered political parties and individuals interested to contest in the general polls will start contacting the commission for their desired election’s symbol. All the registered political parties prefer to contest in the polls over their old registered symbols. Elections Act, 2017 [Section-204] has given all rights to Election Commission of Pakistan to take action against the party regarding its election symbol. If the party fails to conduct intra-party elections and fulfilling other requirements it was not considered eligible to receive election symbols, according to the rules. The political parties will soon start preparing their required documents to get their desired election symbol for upcoming general elections. The ECP, according to tentative schedule for elections, set to hold polls in month of January.

