Annual Urs of Sakhi Jam Dataar to begin on Nov 20

HYDERABAD-The 752nd Annual Urs of Sindh’s famous Saint Syed Asghar Ali Shah famed as Sakhi Jam Dattar would be celebrated from November 20 to November 22, 2023, at Jamsahib Town. Addressing a meeting in this regard, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Zahid Hussain Rind instructed that concerned departments shall make better arrangements for the facilities of visiting followers. The Department of Aquaf and Town Officer was instructed to ensure the arrangements of lightening, potable drinking water, sanitation, cleanliness and other arrangements. The police department was instructed to make particular arrangements for law and order, posting contingents at entry and exit routes of the town with snap checking. The health department was instructed to set up medical camps and availability of doctors, medical staff, medicines and ambulance at Basic Health Unit round the clock. The DC instructed Assistant Commissioner (AC) Daur to visit Jamsahib to inspect arrangements and submit a report in this regard in order to resolve issues if any. He stressed organising the Sughar Conference, Sindhi wrestling Malakhra, horse race, kabaddi, local games and other colourful programmes including agricultural and commercial exhibitions on the occasion of Urs. Departments of agriculture, forest, livestock and other government and non-government institutions were instructed to set up their stall on the occasion. The meeting was also attended by AC Daur Rafia Naz, District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asadullah Dahri, Additional Director Agri Muhammad Ramzan Channa, SP Sadr Javed Rehman, Information Officer Aijaz Ali Teevino, Mukhtarkar Daur Muhammad Ali Jamali, Manager Auqaf Ahmed Ali Brohi, Town Officer Noor Ahmed Zardari, Muhammad Saleh Zardar, President Press Club Jam Sahib Syed Shah Muhammad Shah, service provider Faqeer Amjad Ali Vistro, officials of departments of health, agriculture, social welfare, sports, education and irrigation department.