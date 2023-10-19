Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the fact that anxiety and depression are in­creasing rapidly in every part of Pakistan. Stress and trauma early in life can trigger both depression and anxiety. Anxiety and depres­sion are types of mood disorders. Among other things, depression causes feelings of sadness, hope­lessness, and reduced energy. Anxiety creates feelings of ner­vousness, worry, or dread.

Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress, but when it takes on a life of its own, it becomes an unhealthy, generalised reaction that affects the body and mind. Symptoms can include a rapid heartbeat, aches and pains, and muscle tension. The cause of anxiety and depres­sion may be the use of drugs and alcohol or family issues, but it can also be due to inflation. With the rapidly increasing prices of daily-use products, mental health suf­fers a lot as people worry about how they will afford the basics like food, housing, and healthcare. So, inflation can be a stressful and challenging experience for peo­ple, and men commit 75% of sui­cides due to anxiety. Anxiety and depression can be overcome by ex­ercise because exercise also raises confidence and can improve rela­tionships. Nutritious food can also boost mood and energy.

So, for the betterment of society and to meet the standards of liv­ing, the government should tight­en monetary policy to avoid infla­tion, and the government should also arrange a campaign through television to make people aware of the side effects of anxiety and depression. I hope my concern will be highlighted and people will realise the problems of anx­iety and depression.

ASIFA KIRAN,

Karachi.