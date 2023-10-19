Through the columns of your newspaper, I would like to draw attention to the fact that anxiety and depression are increasing rapidly in every part of Pakistan. Stress and trauma early in life can trigger both depression and anxiety. Anxiety and depression are types of mood disorders. Among other things, depression causes feelings of sadness, hopelessness, and reduced energy. Anxiety creates feelings of nervousness, worry, or dread.
Anxiety is a normal reaction to stress, but when it takes on a life of its own, it becomes an unhealthy, generalised reaction that affects the body and mind. Symptoms can include a rapid heartbeat, aches and pains, and muscle tension. The cause of anxiety and depression may be the use of drugs and alcohol or family issues, but it can also be due to inflation. With the rapidly increasing prices of daily-use products, mental health suffers a lot as people worry about how they will afford the basics like food, housing, and healthcare. So, inflation can be a stressful and challenging experience for people, and men commit 75% of suicides due to anxiety. Anxiety and depression can be overcome by exercise because exercise also raises confidence and can improve relationships. Nutritious food can also boost mood and energy.
So, for the betterment of society and to meet the standards of living, the government should tighten monetary policy to avoid inflation, and the government should also arrange a campaign through television to make people aware of the side effects of anxiety and depression. I hope my concern will be highlighted and people will realise the problems of anxiety and depression.
ASIFA KIRAN,
Karachi.