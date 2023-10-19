Austrian ex-chancellor Kurz goes on trial for perjury

VIENNA-Austria’s former chancellor Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday said he was innocent as he went on trial for allegedly giving false testimony, in the latest corruption scandal to rock the EU member. Kurz is the highest-profile figure implicated in a series of scandals, and the case marks the first time in more than 30 years that a former chancellor has stood trial.

Once hailed as a “wunderkind” of Europe’s conservatives, Kurz stepped down as chancellor two years ago following a string of graft accusations, including spending public money for favourable media coverage. It marked a spectacular fall of the charismatic hardliner, who became the world’s youngest democratically elected head of government in 2017 at the age of 31.

Kurz went on trial for allegedly providing false testimony in 2020 to a parliamentary committee probing numerous graft allegations.