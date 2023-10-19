Thursday, October 19, 2023
Barcelona president Joan Laporta charged over referee scandal

Agencies
October 19, 2023
International

BARCELONA-Barcelona president Joan Laporta has been charged as part of the investigation into alleged bribes paid to referees, a Spanish court said on Wednesday. The club itself and two of its former presidents, Josep Maria Bartomeu and Sandro Rosell, as well as the former head of Spain’s referees body, Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, and his son have already been charged. Laporta has been charged in relation to his first spell as president of Barcelona from 2003 to 2010.
In his report published on Wednesday, the judge leading the investigation said, in his opinion, Laporta could not benefit from the statute of limitations because of the seriousness of the accusations.

Agencies

International

