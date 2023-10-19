Benazir Bhutto first female PM of Pakistan

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed, the first woman leader of a Muslim nation in the modern world and Prime Minister of Pakistan, was born on 21 June 1953 in Karachi to a prominent political family of former premier Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto. At the age of 16, she left her homeland for higher studies at Harvard’s Radcliffe College, US and pursued her bachelor’s degree in comparative government. After completing her studies in the US, she studied International Law and diplomacy at England’s Oxford University.

After completing her education in 1977, she returned to Pakistan and started work for the Pakistan side by her father. Soon after joining politics, she faced many hurdles in her political career as her father and former prime pinister was imprisoned later martyred in 1979 and Benazir Bhutto Shaheed took over political matters of the strongest democratic political party of Pakistan.

She moved to England in 1984, becoming the joint leader in exile of the PPP and then returned to Pakistan on 10 April 1986 to launch a nationwide campaign for open elections.

After the hard struggle the fruitful results were awaiting for her as she arised a successful leader with the majority of seats in the National Assembly in 1988 elections and became the first female PM of Pakistan. She served as the 11th Prime Minister of Pakistan from 1988 to 1990.

During her first premiership, foreign policies of Pakistan became even stronger and she enhanced her image as the iconic first female Premier of the Islamic state in the history during her visits to different countries. The government was overthrown by no-confidence motion after intrigue policies of opposition to make Pakistan weaker.

After the end of her government in 1990, Bibi found herself in court defending against several charges of misconduct while in office on political revenge grounds. Benazir Bhutto continued to be a prominent focus of opposition discontent, and won a further election in 1993. During her second premiership, PPP government made drastic reforms in women’s rights like appointed several women to cabinet, women’s studies programmes in universities, Women’s Development Bank to give credit only to enterprising women and established a Ministry of Women’s Development.

It was a solid start in a society where Islam had been exploited to repress the position of women in society for a bitter generation. The second term also could not be completed and ended by her own president in 1996. She made intense reforms for Pakistan to make the country developed and powerful, but the opposition didn’t appreciate her and the two times incumbent PM of Pakistan was exiled in 1999. Her husband, ex-president Asif Ali Zardari was imprisoned and Mohtarma along with her mother and children stayed in Dubai.

During her exiling period, she understood international politics and kept watch on the dictatorship policies under the forced rule of Gen Pervaiz Musharraf. People of Balochistan and FATA were facing genocide, there was so much hatred for the minorities. To eliminate all those things and to make Pakistan a peaceful and democratic country, she came back to her homeland after 8 years.

As she stepped out of the plane, her land, people, the fresh breeze of the homeland made her emotional. It was October 18, 2007, when streets of Karachi ground to a halt to welcome the return of Benazir Bhutto, the rally was hit by a suicide attack, killing approximately 180 people, more than 500 were injured and some became even disable for the rest of their lives.

She only survived after ducking down at the moment of impact behind her armoured vehicle. The day is termed as black day in the history of Pakistan.

By Mustajab Nazir Dhoki