Bias in Media

Media bias has become the most apparent in Israel’s ongoing mass attacks on Gaza. Western media is blindly supporting Israel, as is evident from biased reporting deprived of facts. It is a sad state of affairs to witness innocent Palestinians die every day and add to that, major media outlets are there to justify these heinous acts of Israel. Since October 7, many instances have surfaced where Muslim journalists were fired from their jobs for being pro-Palestine. Governments in the West have considered suppressing pro-Palestine demonstrations and this alone speaks volumes on why there is such a loud bias and partiality in media coverage of the genocide that Israel is carrying out.

Under any circumstances, the media is supposed to be the guardian of truth and has a responsibility to provide information to the public, in the most impartial and transparent way. But it is very unfortunate to see big media organisations taking sides and trespassing their actual role. The situation is no different on social media. Users are constantly complaining of shadow bans and sometimes not being able to post at all. Pro-Palestine posts are being marked by social media giants as a violation of community guidelines. This kind of gatekeeping makes it very obvious on whose side these big social media platforms are.

This is perhaps not the first time that we have seen this side of the Western media. When the war in Ukraine broke out, the coverage in the West made a lot of people question the dual standards the Western governments uphold. So-called champions of human rights, the way Western media is justifying Israel’s actions, which are no less than war crimes, raises serious concerns about this new role the media has assumed. This is a new low in media biases and partiality.