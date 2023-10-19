Thursday, October 19, 2023
CM approves remodeling of four major roads in Faisalabad

Directs Commissioner to present remodeling plan of major roads of Faisalabad immediately

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
FAISALABAD   -  Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Raza Naqvi has sanctioned formal approval for remodeling, repair and maintenance of four major roads in Faisalabad, including Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, and Sammundri Road.

Chairing a meeting at Commissioner Complex here on Wednesday, he directed Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed to present remodeling plan of major roads of Faisalabad within couple of days so that physical work on this project could be started without any delay. 

He also directed to release funds for repair and maintenance of city roads so that patch work could be completed on urgent basis.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, the chairman Planning and Development Board and others were also present in the meeting.

