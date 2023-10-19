Thursday, October 19, 2023
CM inaugurates cricket center at Shehbaz Nagar

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
FAISALABAD  -  Caretaker Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi inaugurated a cricket Center at Shehbaz Nagar here on Wednesday.

During his visit to Shehbaz Nagar, the chief minister inaugurated the cricket center by hitting a ball at Indoor Practicing Hall whereas Caretaker Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Bilal Afzal and others were also present. 

The CM Punjab also visited various parts of high performance cricket center in addition to gymnasium and swimming pool. He also checked facilities arranged for the visitors.

 He directed the center administration to improve the facilities and said that that this center would play a key role in producing new talent in the cricket field besides providing practicing facility to the local cricketers.

