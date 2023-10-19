CM visits victim girl’s house near Dijkot

FAISALABAD - Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the house of a sixyear- old girl who was killed after being raped in a village near Dijkot.

The CM met parents of the victim girl and promised to provide them justice under the law. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the parents of the victim girl. Expressing compassion, the CM said that it was his duty to give you immediate justice, adding that Inshallah, you would be provided justice.

“I promise that no effort will be spared in providing you justice”, he said

and added that the accused would not escape from the grip of law. He said that whoever wronged you, will soon be brought to justice. Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi also offered Fateha Khawani for the departed soul. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab,

Commissioner Faisalabad Division, CPO and other officers were present on the occasion. Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Divisional Public School (DPS).

He went to an Autism center, met with the children suffering from autism and loved them. He also met the staff. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the efforts of Commissioner Faisalabad for setting up an autism center.

When the CM Mohsin Naqvi was on his way back from DPS, he stopped his car to see the children at the main gate. He went to the children and talked to them. The children asked for a library and a computer lab in the junior school, on which the CM issued necessary directions to the Commissioner. The Chief Minister also visited the canal road. He praised the lights and fountains installed on both sides of the canal. Appreciating the efforts of divisional and district administration, the CM directed the secretary Housing for installation of such types of multi-colour fountains on Lahore canal road.