COMSATS varsity awards degrees to 450 graduates

ATTOCK - The convocation of COMSATS University Islamabad Attock Campus was held with founder rector COMSATS Prof Dr SM Junaid Zaidi as the chief guest.

The rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr. Sajid Qamar, Members syndicate, Senate, BOG, teachers, parents, along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and other dignitaries also participated. A total of 450 graduating students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of computer science Electrical and computer engineering, Management sciences, and mathematics, and those who exhibited excellent educational performance were awarded medals.

In his address, the chief guest emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country. He also paid special thanks to the distinguished guests and expressed good wishes for the students whose degrees were conferred.