Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

COMSATS varsity awards degrees to 450 graduates

APP
October 19, 2023
Regional, Quetta, Newspaper

ATTOCK   -  The convocation of COMSATS University Islamabad Attock Campus was held with founder rector COMSATS Prof Dr SM Junaid Zaidi as the chief guest.

The rector COMSATS University Islamabad Prof Dr. Sajid Qamar, Members syndicate, Senate, BOG, teachers, parents, along with Deputy Commissioner Attock Rao Atif Raza and other dignitaries also participated. A total of 450 graduating students were awarded degrees in the disciplines of computer science Electrical and computer engineering, Management sciences, and mathematics, and those who exhibited excellent educational performance were awarded medals.

In his address, the chief guest emphasized the importance of higher education and the significance of research and development for the progress of the country. He also paid special thanks to the distinguished guests and expressed good wishes for the students whose degrees were conferred.

Minister opens Women Crisis Centre

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1697678903.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023