Couple shot dead in mosque courtyard

Rawalpindi-A woman and her husband were shot dead in courtyard of a mosque allegedly by her family members for contracting a love marriage in Jhelum, informed sources on Wednesday. Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Region Syed Khurram Ali has taken notice of double murder case and ordered the District Police Officer (DPO) Jhelum to arrest the killers immediately, they said. According to sources, a girl Safia Bibi contracted love marriage with Rehman Rasool against will of her family. However, the family of girl later contacted her and invited the couple for settling the dispute. As the couple arrived in the village Lillah, the family members of girl attempted to kill them, sources said adding that the couple managed to enter a mosque to take refuge but family members gunned down them inside the mosque. The killers managed to escape from the scene. A heavy contingent of police rushed to the scene and moved the bodies to hospital for autopsy, sources said. A case has been registered against the killers while further investigation was on. A spokesman to police told media that RPO Rawalpindi Region has ordered DPO Jhelum to apprehend the killers and bring them to justice. In Chakbeli Khan Road, a man died in a road traffic accident. The body of man was moved to hospital for post-mortem. According to details, a speeding carry van collided with a motorcycle. Resultantly, the motorcyclist suffered fatal injuries and died on spot.