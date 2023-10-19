Thursday, October 19, 2023
Court moved to provide cycle to PTI chairman for exercise

Web Desk
2:01 PM | October 19, 2023
National

A special court hearing cipher case on Thursday moved to provide a cycle to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman for exercise in the jail.

Former prime minister Imran Khan is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail in cipher case. Advocate Sheeraz Ahmed Ranjha filed the plea in the special court for the provision of the cycle to the PTI chairman.

The plea stated that as per the jail manual, the former prime minister is entitled to have a cycle in the jail for exercise to keep himself fit.

Judge Abul Alhasnat will take up the plea on October 23. Notices have been served to the respondents in the case.

In a separate development on October 17, it emerged that the cell of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan was extended in Adiala Jail.

The PTI chairman requested the special court judge about the extension in his jail cell in Adiala Jail during the last hearing of the case.

The jail cell of the PTI chairman has been ‘extended’ to almost 60 feet from 35 feet on the orders of the special court judge Abu Alhasnat, who is hearing cipher case against the former prime minister in the prison.

