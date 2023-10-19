Thursday, October 19, 2023
CS visits FIC, land record centre, district jail

Directs MS to take measures for provision of best medical facilities to patients

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

FAISALABAD   -  Chief Secretary (CS) Punjab Zahid Akhtar Maan during his visit to the district went to Faisalabad Institute of Cardiology (FIC), Land Record Centre and District Jail, here on Wednesday.

Commissioner Silwat Saeed also accompanied the CS. The Chief Secretary during his visit to the FIC inspected emergency and other wards. He talked to under-treatment patients and inquired about availability of medicines and other medical facilities being provided to them.

He directed the medical superintendent to take measures for provision of the best medical facilities to the patients.

He also checked the quality of food items and prices by visiting canteen.

Later, he went to the land record center and directed for increasing the number of counters to facilitate the citizens.

