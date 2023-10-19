E-commerce platforms, delivery services violating anti-smoking laws

KARACHI-E-commerce platforms and delivery services have been found to violate the country’s anti-smoking laws. A notable case is observed with a popular mart, where smuggled cigarettes available are being sold violating track and trace guidelines and evading FED duties that discourages people from smoking and enhances government revenue. This poses a significant strain on the country’s economy due to tax evasion, which contradicts the ongoing national campaign aimed at curbing illegal trade. Furthermore, a pressing concern arises.

The sale of cigarettes to minors is prohibited by the country’s legal framework. However, popular platforms have inadvertently made it considerably easier for minors to access cigarettes by selling smuggled and tax evading brands at considerably low prices. It is imperative that government agencies take immediate notice of this issue and enforce strict adherence to the nation’s laws by all e-commerce platforms and delivery services.