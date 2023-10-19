EBM recognised as ‘Best Place To Work’ for fifth consecutive time

KARACHI-English Biscuit Manufacturers (EBM), the leading food FMCG company in Pakistan, has been recognized as the Best-in-Class top 10 companies across industries and has yet again won ‘Best Place to Work amongst FMCG industry’ award for the fifth consecutive time.

The rankings, compiled and issued by the ‘Pakistan Society of Human Resource Management’ (PSHRM) and ‘Engage Consulting’, are based on a comprehensive study of 140+ companies and 40,000+ employees. The survey measures the organization’s engagement and capabilities across key parameters of foresight, growth, belonging, alignment, and commitment.

EBM’s continued efforts to nurture quality human resources and implement industry-best practices have been recognized and awarded on numerous occasions. The continuous recognition in this prestigious ranking has proved EBM’s dedication and commitment to provide its employees with the best and most enabling workplace. EBM has pioneered in implementing family-friendly policies in Pakistan, and has demonstrated thought leadership in employee focused initiatives, creating a culture of shared values and well-being.

EBM considers its employees as their most valuable assets and provides an environment built on its agenda of nourishing its workforce through sustainable employee policies and procedures. Expressing gratitude for this momentous achievement, Managing Director and CEO of EBM Dr. Zeelaf Munir said, “It’s of immense honor to receive the ‘Best Place to Work’ award for the fifth consecutive time. At EBM, we firmly believe that implementing employee-centric policies, play an instrumental role in retaining a committed and engaged workforce. This triumph manifests the vision and principles we have steadfastly upheld throughout our 57-year journey, underscoring EBM’s visionary stance on progress and capacity building.”