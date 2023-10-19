Thursday, October 19, 2023
Gold rate up by Rs6,400 per tola

October 19, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs6,400 and was sold at Rs206,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs200,100 the previous day of trading. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs5,487 to Rs177,040 from Rs171,553 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs162,287 from Rs157,257, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers As­sociation reported. The price of per tola silver in­creased by Rs50 to Rs2,550 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs,2,186.21. The price of gold in the international market increased by $36 to $1,959 from $1,923, the As­sociation reported.

