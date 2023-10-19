HIU of PS Bani Gala arrest 2 POs involved in murder cases  

ISLAMABAD -The Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU) of Police Station (PS) Bani Gala police have arrested two wanted proclaimed offenders involved in murder cases, a public relations officer said on Wednesday. He said that, following the special directions of Islamabad Capital City Police officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad capital police have intensified crackdown against the criminal elements in order to eliminate the crime from the city.

Following these directions, the Bani Gala police team used technical and human resources and succeeded in apprehending two wanted proclaimed offenders involved in murder cases. The accused were identified as Zubair and Abdul Rauf. Cases were already registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan directed all senior officials for effective crackdown against the accused involved in criminal activities and ensured the safety of lives and property of citizens on priority basis.

Also, the Islamabad Capital Police Special Sexual Offence Investigation Unit (SSOIU) and Shahzad Town Police Station teams have apprehended the accused involved in rape of a woman, he said. He said that, a citizen namely Shahzad Masih resident of Tarlai Sohdran submitted an application at Shahzad Town police station stating, during his absence the accused Ibrar raped his wife. Upon receiving the application the police team immediately registered the fir no. 784 under section 376 PPC. The Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan took notice of the incident and directed the concerned officials to bring the perpetrator to justice. Following these directions, under the supervision of SSP Investigation, police teams were formed to arrest the accused. The SSOIU and Shahzad Town police team utilized all scientific and human resources that succeeded in apprehending the accused. ICCPO appreciated the efforts of the police team and further directed the police team to submit a challan with the solid evidence in the court to ensure the conviction of the culprit. Islamabad Capital Police encourage citizens to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious individual or activity at emergency helpline Pucar-15 and ICT-15 app.