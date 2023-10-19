Thursday, October 19, 2023
Huzaifa Shahid applauds Navy’s role in national squash success 
STAFF REPORT
October 19, 2023
LAHORE - Huzaifa Shahid expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for their all-out support, a crucial factor in his recent success at the national squash circuit where he secured the Khairpur Ju­nior All Pakistan Squash title. Huzaifa recognized and ac­knowledged the pivotal role played by Pakistan Navy in enhancing his skills and per­formance in the sport. He said: “I am truly indebted to the Pakistan Navy for provid­ing me with exceptional facil­ities to hone my abilities and elevate my game. I extend my sincere appreciation to squash legend Jahangir Khan for his outstanding collabo­ration with Pakistan Navy, facilitating selected players with access to the first-rate amenities at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Squash Complex, all under the expert guidance of coach Naveed Alam. Additionally, selected players receive monthly sti­pends, enabling them to con­centrate wholeheartedly on their sporting aspirations.” He further emphasized the vital role of his coach and mentor, Naveed Alam, whose expert guidance and coach­ing have been instrumental in his transformation into a true champion. He is optimis­tic about his future prospects and firmly believes that, with continuous effort and under the tutelage of Coach Naveed, he will make a significant im­pact on both the national and international squash stages.

