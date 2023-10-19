Huzaifa Shahid applauds Navy’s role in national squash success 

LAHORE - Huzaifa Shahid expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Pakistan Navy for their all-out support, a crucial factor in his recent success at the national squash circuit where he secured the Khairpur Junior All Pakistan Squash title. Huzaifa recognized and acknowledged the pivotal role played by Pakistan Navy in enhancing his skills and performance in the sport. He said: “I am truly indebted to the Pakistan Navy for providing me with exceptional facilities to hone my abilities and elevate my game. I extend my sincere appreciation to squash legend Jahangir Khan for his outstanding collaboration with Pakistan Navy, facilitating selected players with access to the first-rate amenities at the Pakistan Navy Roshan Khan Squash Complex, all under the expert guidance of coach Naveed Alam. Additionally, selected players receive monthly stipends, enabling them to concentrate wholeheartedly on their sporting aspirations.” He further emphasized the vital role of his coach and mentor, Naveed Alam, whose expert guidance and coaching have been instrumental in his transformation into a true champion. He is optimistic about his future prospects and firmly believes that, with continuous effort and under the tutelage of Coach Naveed, he will make a significant impact on both the national and international squash stages.