Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

IESCO issues power suspension programme  

APP
October 19, 2023
Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 09:00 AM to 02:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Upper Topa, Patriata, TDCP Feeders, from 07:00 AM to 12:00 Noon, Rawalpindi City Circle, Farooq Azam Road Feeder, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, IST, New Rawat, Kohala, Murat Feeders, Attock Circle, Pur Miana, Rashid Minhas, Shahia, Garhi Afghana, Behlot, Dhirak, Ghor Ghishti, Bara Zee, Maskinabad, Shah Deer, Radio Pak. 

 

I & II, Larnpur, Qaziabad, GBHP Colony Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Medina Town, CS Shah, Dandut, Khairpur, Kallar Kahar, Adi, Feeders, Jhelum Circle, Sarai Alamgir, Bakrala, Colonel Akram, Riaz Shaheed, Khokhran, Chamala, Mumtaz Shaheed. M Riaz Shaheed, Rohtas feeders. 

28m children out of schools in Pakistan: Report

 

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1697602229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023