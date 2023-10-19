IHC Suspends Perpetual Arrest Warrants of Nawaz Shareef in NAB references

Islamabad High Court two member bench suspended perpetual arrests warrants of former Prime Minister Nawaz Shareef in two NAB references filed against him on Avenfiled and Alazizia Steel mills.

Earlier today Accountibility Court of NAB had also suspended arrest warrants of Nawaz Shareef in Tosha Khana case and ordered to appear in court on October 24th.

Chief Justice Islamabad high court Amir Farooq and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb were hearing the application of suspension of perpetual arrests warrants of Nawaz Shareef against those references.

Nawaz Shareef was represented by former attorney general Azam Nazeer Tarrar and Amjad Pervez. While NAB was represented by prosecutors Rafay Maqsood and Naeem Sanghera.

Chief Justice Amir Farooq asked NAB prosecutors that you had no objections on suspension of arrest warrants yesterday. NAB prosecutors told the court that we have no objection today as well. Court then said this application is uncontested and there's no need for arguments.

Court asked NAB have who have you taken instructions from? NAB prosecutors replied that we have taken instructions from Prosecutor General NAB. Court then ordered prosection to submit that approval in writing to the court.

Justice Gul Hassan Aurangzeb told NAB prosecutors that we're making this decision from your approval, if you would've had contested the application, we would've made the decision on merits after listening to the arguments.

Chief justice then ordered to suspend perpetual arrest warrants of Mian Nawaz Sharif and asked him to appear in court on October 23rd. Azeem Nazeer Tarrar requested the court if you can give us one more day because we have hearing at Accountbility Court on October 24th as well to which court fixed the hearing for October 24th. Court has also ordered to not arrest Nawaz Shareef until he appears in court on October 24th.