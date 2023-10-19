IPP announces schedule for workers’ conventions

LAHORE - The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has announced to hold Workers’ Conventions in nine districts of Punjab as a part of its election campaign, even though the schedule for the upcoming polls has not been made public yet. This decision was reached during a meeting of party’s divisional coordinators convened at the Central Secretariat of the party, with President Abdul Aleem Khan presiding.

The gatherings of party workers are scheduled as follows: Khanewal (on October 28), Hafizabad (Nov 3), Narowal (Nov 9), Layyah (Nov 12), Kasur (Nov 17), Gujranwala (Nov 20), Jhang (Nov 24), Sahiwal (Dec 2), and Faisalabad (Dec 9). Additionally, it was decided in the meeting that a second phase of Workers’ Conventions will be organized in Multan, Rawalpindi, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Bahawalpur, and other Punjab districts. Under Abdul Aleem Khan’s guidance, a special committee has been established for these gatherings, with a divisional president overseeing each Convention.

The meeting also stressed the need to intensify efforts, under the leadership of party leader from south Punjab Ishaq Khan Khakwani to promote the party manifesto so that its vital points can be effectively communicated to a broader audience. Abdul Aleem Khan urged the coordinators to expedite the formation of the party’s infrastructure in their respective districts, enhance public relations, and become proactive in preparing for the general elections. He assured that the party’s leadership would provide full support to its office bearers in each district. Abdul Aleem Khan emphasized that the process of joining the party by politicians would continue, as the IPP intends to field candidates in every constituency of the National and Provincial Assembly during the general elections. Participants in the meeting extensively discussed party affairs, organization, and the forthcoming Conventions. Abdul Aleem Khan stressed that common citizens today were less interested in politics and focused more on resolving their issues, particularly the soaring prices of utilities such as electricity, water, gas bills, and petroleum products.

He disclosed that the Istehkam- e-Pakistan Party is closely monitoring ongoing protests by teachers and other government employees, and committees led by former Education Minister Dr. Murad Ras and Agriculture Minister Nauman Langriyal are being established to devise an alternative plan for addressing their concerns. Senior IPP leaders attended the meeting, including Ishaq Khan Khakwani, Awn Chaudhry, Dr. Murad Ras, Saeed Akbar Nawani, Noman Langriyal, Noreez Shakoor, Mian Khalid Mehmood, and Shoaib Siddiqui.