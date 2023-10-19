Israeli airstrike on Gaza hospital raises stakes for Biden visit

GAZA - A barbaric Israeli airstrike on a Gaza hospital killed hundreds of Palestinians, deepening tensions in the Middle East and raising the stakes for US President Joe Biden as he arrived in Israel on Wednesday to signal support for its war against Hamas.

Health authorities in Gaza said at least 3,300 people have now died in Israel’s brutal bombardment.

US President Joe Biden pledged solidarity with Tel Aviv in its war against Hamas and backed its account that a blast that killed huge numbers of Palestinians at a Gaza hospital had been caused by Palestinian fighters.

The Israeli attack sparked global condemnation and angry protests around the Muslim world. Speaking alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden said: “I was deeply saddened and outraged by the explosion of the hospital in Gaza yesterday, and based on what I’ve seen, it appears as though it was done by the other team, not you.” “But there’s a lot of people out there not sure, so we’ve got a lot, we’ve got to overcome a lot of things,” Biden added. “The world is looking. Israel has a value set like the United States does, and other democracies, and they are looking to see what we are going to do.” Palestinian officials said an Israeli air strike hit the hospital, with the Palestinian Authority’s health minister accusing Israel of causing a “massacre”. The catastrophe has inflamed the region. Palestinian ministry spokesperson Ashraf Al-Qudra said rescuers were still pulling bodies from the rubble. Al Jazeera carried footage showing a frantic scene as rescue workers scoured blood-stained debris for survivors. Rescuers and civilians were shown carrying away multiple victims in body bags. A Gaza civil defence chief gave a death toll of 300, while health ministry sources put it at 500. Biden’s complex diplomatic mission to the Middle East was supposed to calm the region and shore up humanitarian efforts for Gaza, but after the strike, Jordan cancelled a planned summit with the US president, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.