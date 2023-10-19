Japan extends $5.3m grant to rebuild educational facilities

ISLAMABAD - The government of Japan has extended around $5.3 million (JPY794 million) grant assistance to the government of Pakistan through Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

A signing ceremony for Exchange of Notes and Grant Agreement between the governments of Pakistan and Japan regarding ‘The programme for reconstruction of educational facilities in flood-affected areas in Sindh’ was held at the Economic Affairs Division on Wednesday.

The grant is aimed to address the educational infrastructure challenges caused by floods-2022 and heavy monsoon rains in Sindh. Total nine (09) fully damaged school buildings will be reconstructed in six (06) districts of the province. Under the grant, reconstruction of damaged buildings of schools will help ensure a safe and conducive learning environment for students, with a special focus on enhancing access of girls to the education.

The notes of the project were signed and exchanged by Dr Kazim Niaz, Secretary Economic Affairs Division (EAD) and Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, on behalf of their respective governments. The grant agreement was signed by Saeed Ashraf Siddiqi, Joint Secretary EAD and Yasutimsu Kinoshita, Chief Representative Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

Dr Kazim Niaz appreciated the government and people of Japan for their valuable support with the assurance of extending all necessary facilitation for more meaningful cooperation between the two sides. Wada Mitsuhiro, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Pakistan assured his commitment to work closely with the government of Pakistan to further strengthen the friendly ties and bilateral cooperation.