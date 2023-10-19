JI asks Muslim rulers to come forward for Palestine

KARACHI-Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Engr Hafiz Naeemur Rehman has announced that the party has initiated the process for filing 10 million petitions against Israel over brutalities in Gaza, and demanded of the Pakistan Army to take initiative in order to pass a strong message to the rogue Zionist state. The JI leader expressed these views while addressing a press conference held at Idara Noor-e-Haq — the JI Karachi headquarters, here on Wednesday. He was flanked by JI leaders Saifuddin Advocate, Qazi Saddaruddin, Zahid Askari and Sohaib Ahmed.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the entire Muslim Umma was expressing solidarity with Palestine against Israel; however, the ruling class across the Muslim Umma was supporting criminal Israel by showing cowardice and inability to take initiative.

He said that the United States have been supporting Israel because both are criminal and rouge states. He further said that the United Kingdom (UK) was also hands in gloves with Israel in the ongoing ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in their own country. He shed light in detail on the ethnic cleansing of 20 million Red Indians and the role of the UK in establishment of illegal state of Israel.

Referring to the press conference of the Gaza doctor who addressed the presser while standing among some 1,000 dead bodies, he said that Israel has been pounding bombs while targeting civilian but not a single country comes forward to refrain the Zionist state.

On the occasion, he demanded of the chief of army staff to take initiative in order to take other armies across the globe onboard and deliver a clear message to Israel against any military action against Palestine. He questioned the reason for existence of 40-country army if Qibla-e-Awal is not protected and said that the affected children in Palestine were calling for Arabs and the Muslim Umma to help them. He further said that the conduct of the global community was depicting the next level of hypocrisy over the Israeli aggression against civilian population of Palestine.

He also warned the caretaker prime minister and foreign minister against any statements in connection with two-state solution of the issue and demanded them to stick the national stance against the occupied Zionist state as stated by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. As far as the role of the nation is concerned, he said that the civilian people can’t fight in Gaza but can express solidarity with them and donate for them. He also made it clear that Hamas is not only a group but the representative government of the people in Gaza.

He further said that the JI has already initiated the online process to submit 10 million petitions before the secretary general of the United Nations over Israeli crimes against humanity. He added that the JI would also invite people in neighbourhoods to sign the petition. In addition, he said, the JI would collect funds for Gaza, hold solidarity marches and file petitions in this regard.

Talking about the local scenario, he reiterated his demand to revoke the interim licence of the K-Electric and a forensic probe into the accounts of the KE.