Thursday, October 19, 2023
KP CM urges foreign nationals to repatriate voluntarily

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan, has asked foreign nationals illegally residing in the province to voluntarily return to their countries before the 31st of this month. The government will extend all-out support and facilitate their repatriation.

In a statement issued, the Chief Minister emphasized that district administrations and other relevant quarters have been directed to facilitate the repatriation process within the stipulated time frame. The government aims for the dignified repatriation of all such foreigners to their homelands.

