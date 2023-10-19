KP Food Dept conducts virtual open public meeting

Peshawar - In line with the unique directives from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Minister for Food, Agriculture, Livestock, and Forests, Asif Rafiq, the Food Department is conducting a virtual open public meeting today. The primary objective of this event is to address and resolve public grievances related to food products and associated services.

According to a statement released by the Food Department, this open forum, known as “Khuli Khachehri,” is scheduled to commence at 200 p.m. and conclude at 300 p.m. Distinguished attendees at the event will include Provincial Minister of Food Asif Rafiq, Secretary of Food Zarif ul Mani, Director-General of Halal Food and Halal Food Safety Authority Shahrukh, and relevant officials. District food controllers at the district level will also participate in this open meeting. During the event, officials will directly receive and address public complaints and suggestions through various channels, including Facebook, telephone calls, and emails. Timely legal actions will be taken based on these inputs.