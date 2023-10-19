KP govt decides to develop fruits, vegetable processing sector

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce, Technical Education, and merged tribal districts’ Affairs, Dr. Aamir Abdullah, announced that the provincial government has decided to process fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products to international standards as edibles, developing them into a profitable business sector.

This announcement came during a meeting at the Committee Room of the Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Department at the Civil Secretariat. The meeting was attended by the Secretary of Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education, Zulfiqar Ali Shah, along with authorities from subsidiary sectors. The expert in agro-business and head of Al-fazil Institute of Technology Lahore, Saleem ibn-e- Fazil, was also present.

The caretaker minister directed relevant authorities to focus on these sectors practically, in addition to the traditional attractive sectors of investment, aiming to maximize profits for the province’s economic uplift.

During the meeting, Saleem Fazil, head of the Agriculture Business and Training Institute, elaborated on better utilisation of fruits, vegetables, and other agricultural products, ensuring their quality aligns with market demand and international standards.