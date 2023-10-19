KP ombudsman employees’ service rules reviewed

Peshawar - The second session of the cabinet committee tasked with assessing the service rules and terms and conditions of provincial ombudsman employees took place in the committee room of the law department.

The caretaker provincial minister for law and human rights led the committee, Justice (R) Arshad Hussain Shah. Attendees included Dr. Amir Abdullah, the caretaker provincial minister of industries and tribal affairs, the secretary of law, representatives from the establishment and finance departments, and officials from the provincial ombudsman’s office.

During the meeting, the Provincial Ombudsman Employees Service Rules for 2023 were examined, and a comparative analysis of the service rules from the Federal Government and other provinces was also conducted.

Caretaker Provincial Minister of Law and Human Rights, Justice (retd) Arshad Hussain Shah, emphasized the need to enhance the service rules further, to ensure that the law is implemented in a manner that benefits the employees. The implementation of these service rules is expected to enhance employee performance while provincial ombudsmen continue their efforts to provide free legal assistance to the public.