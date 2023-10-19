Landhi Korangi Zoo in Karachi

The situation at Karachi’s Landhi Korangi Zoo presents a gloomy image, with the animals’ health being of grave concern. These once-vibrant species today reside in habitats that are hardly hospitable to their well-being. The animals’ enclosures are frequently crowded and lack the amenities they need to survive. As a result of long-term neglect at this zoo, many of the animals exhibit signs of suffering and unsanitary living conditions. In addition to their physical health, which has been harmed, the animals’ emotional and psychological well-being has also been affected.
As custodians of the animal realm, it is not only our duty to consider the well-being of these helpless animals when contemplating the dire situation of the Landhi Korangi Zoo, but also to act swiftly and decisively.
SHAHWAIZ MANZOOR,
Karachi.