Landhi Korangi Zoo in Karachi

The situation at Karachi’s Landhi Korangi Zoo presents a gloomy image, with the animals’ health be­ing of grave concern. These once-vi­brant species today reside in habi­tats that are hardly hospitable to their well-being. The animals’ en­closures are frequently crowded and lack the amenities they need to survive. As a result of long-term neglect at this zoo, many of the an­imals exhibit signs of suffering and unsanitary living conditions. In addition to their physical health, which has been harmed, the ani­mals’ emotional and psychological well-being has also been affected.

As custodians of the animal realm, it is not only our duty to con­sider the well-being of these help­less animals when contemplating the dire situation of the Landhi Ko­rangi Zoo, but also to act swiftly and decisively.

SHAHWAIZ MANZOOR,

Karachi.