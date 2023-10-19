Thursday, October 19, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Landhi Korangi Zoo in Karachi

October 19, 2023
Opinions, Letters

The situation at Karachi’s Landhi Korangi Zoo presents a gloomy image, with the animals’ health be­ing of grave concern. These once-vi­brant species today reside in habi­tats that are hardly hospitable to their well-being. The animals’ en­closures are frequently crowded and lack the amenities they need to survive. As a result of long-term neglect at this zoo, many of the an­imals exhibit signs of suffering and unsanitary living conditions. In addition to their physical health, which has been harmed, the ani­mals’ emotional and psychological well-being has also been affected.

As custodians of the animal realm, it is not only our duty to con­sider the well-being of these help­less animals when contemplating the dire situation of the Landhi Ko­rangi Zoo, but also to act swiftly and decisively.

SHAHWAIZ MANZOOR,

Karachi.

LCCI, NAB organise seminar, walk against corruption

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1697602229.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023