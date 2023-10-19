Largest health exhibition in Pakistan commences today

KARACHI- The largest health exhibition in Pakistan, the 20th Health Asia, is beginning today, with the Dow University of Health Sciences partnering strategically with 10 stalls. Dow University is taking part in this exhibition through Dow University Hospital, Dow Institute of Biological, Biochemical, and Pharmaceutical Sciences, Dow Institute of Life Sciences, Dow Institute for Advanced Biological and Animal Research, Dow Dental, Dow College of Biotechnology, Dow University Business Innovation Centre, Dow Skill Development Centre, Dow Institute of Radiology, and Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory. During this exhibition, which will continue from October 19 to 21, participants will have the opportunity to take benefit from available facilities from various Dow University stalls. Moreover, informative literature will also be distributed.