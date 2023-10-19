Largest health exhibition in Pakistan commences today

KARACHI- The largest health exhibi­tion in Pakistan, the 20th Health Asia, is beginning today, with the Dow Univer­sity of Health Sciences part­nering strategically with 10 stalls. Dow University is taking part in this exhibi­tion through Dow Univer­sity Hospital, Dow Institute of Biological, Biochemical, and Pharmaceutical Sci­ences, Dow Institute of Life Sciences, Dow Institute for Advanced Biological and Animal Research, Dow Dental, Dow College of Bio­technology, Dow Univer­sity Business Innovation Centre, Dow Skill Develop­ment Centre, Dow Insti­tute of Radiology, and Dow Diagnostic Research and Reference Laboratory. Dur­ing this exhibition, which will continue from October 19 to 21, participants will have the opportunity to take benefit from available facilities from various Dow University stalls. Moreover, informative literature will also be distributed.