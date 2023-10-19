Thursday, October 19, 2023
LDA demolishes several illegal properties in Johar Town

Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
Regional, Lahore, Newspaper

LAHORE   -   Lahore Development Authority (LDA), in its ongoing crackdown against illegal properties, demolished several illegal commercial properties in the surroundings of Johar Town on Wednesday. According to LDA spokesman, the action was taken on the directions of Commissioner Lahore and LDA Director General Muhammad Ali Randhawa, and under the supervision of Operation Chief Town Planner II Azhar Ali, in Johar Town. These properties were demolished due to noncompliance of several notices issued by the authority.

Staff Reporter

