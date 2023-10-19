LESCO detects 366 power pilferers on 41st day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 366 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 41st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign. The LESCO spokesman told media here Wednesday that the company has also far submitted FIR applications against 365 electricity thieves, out of which 188 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 40 accused have been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice. On the 41st consecutive day (Oct. 18) of anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections 13 were commercial, 01 agricultural and 352 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 541,775 units as detection bill amounting to Rs 29.989 million.