Mardan declared loadshedding-free city

Mardan - Federal Secretary for Power Division, Rashid Mahmood Langaryal, said on Wednesday that cities with reduced electricity theft and line losses would be declared load-shedding-free. In Mardan, losses decreased, leading to its designation as a load-shedding-free city.

He expressed these views during a function related to the Zero Theft Zero Load-shedding Mardan initiative at Mardan’s Town Hall while speaking to the media.

Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaduri, Additional Secretary Power, Arshid Majeed, Chief Executive of PESCO, Qazi Muhammad Tahir, Inspector General of Police, Akhtar Hayat Khan, Commissioner Mardan, Shokat Ali Yousafzai, Regional Police Officer (RPO), Salman Khan, and other officials were also present at the event.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Mardan, Ayshia Tahir, provided a detailed briefing on the operation conducted in Mardan against electricity thieves and defaulters. She mentioned that in Mardan, 48 raiding teams, along with administration and police, worked tirelessly against electricity thieves. She added that they reduced losses from 43 per cent to 12 per cent, with arrears recovery at 101 per cent. Furthermore, a record 450 million was recovered in Mardan in one month.

Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhary, PESCO Chief Executive, Mardan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) President Zahir Shah, and Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran (MTT) President Ehsanullah Bacha also addressed the function. A large number of traders and government officials attended the event.

Federal Secretary for Power Division, Mr. Langaryal, mentioned that they initiated a national campaign against electricity theft and defaulters on September 7th. He stated that this campaign had yielded significant achievements, generating Rs 14 billion direct and Rs 12 billion indirect benefits in September alone.

The official further commended the performance of the district administration, police, and PESCO staff. He highlighted that Mardan city had earned the status of a load-shedding-free city. He also praised the efforts of the police and PESCO officials in the campaign against electricity theft.

Mr Langaryal emphasized that the local people, administration, police, and PESCO officials of Mardan had done exemplary work in making the campaign against electricity theft a success. He noted that the eradication of electricity theft and ‘kunda culture’ was a significant challenge, and they had accepted it together. He believed that putting an end to electricity theft would reduce circular debt and provide affordable electricity to the people.

In response to a query about government institutions being PESCO defaulters and providing protection to thieves, Secretary Langaryal clarified that the federal government released funds for the provinces, and the arrears of electricity from government institutions were deducted from that fund. He added that institutions not installing electricity meters received estimated bills.

Later, the Federal Secretary for Power Division inaugurated a modern Customer Service Center in Mardan, where electricity consumers’ issues would be resolved under one roof.