Thursday, October 19, 2023
Minister condoles death of Prof Ajmal Khan

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

Peshawar  -  Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel, the Caretaker Minister of Information and Public Relations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, expressed his condolences on the passing of the distinguished educator and former vice chancellor of Islamia College University, Prof. Ajmal Khan.

In his message of sympathy, he extended heartfelt condolences to the grieving family and prayed for their solace and patience during this difficult time. The caretaker information minister also acknowledged the significant contributions made by the late Ajmal Khan in the realm of education within the province, affirming that his services in teaching and learning will be remembered forever.

Our Staff Reporter

