Minister directs PHE officials to handover 54 tube-wells to WASA Quetta

Our Staff Reporter
October 19, 2023
QUETTA  -  Balochistan Caretaker Public Health Engineering Minister Sardar Ejaz Ahmed Jaffer on Wednesday directed the officials of the PHE department to hand over 54 tube-wells to WASA and to ensure that the department would not install any tube wells in Quetta.

Chairing a meeting, he said that the implementation of the cabinet decision to hand over 54 tube-wells of the PHE department to the WASA should be ensured immediately. He directed that the PHE department should not install any tube-well in Quetta and in that regard, a summary would be approved by cabinet. He ordered the officers to make a comprehensive strategy in collaboration with the Gwadar Development Authority to ensure water supply to the people of Gwadar on a regular basis in order to resolve the water scarcity in the port city. 

He emphasised that an effective policy regarding the sewerage water treatment plant should be prepared so that the treated water can be used for forestry, agriculture and other purposes. 

He also instructed the chief engineer of the water filtration plants to make a policy related to the filtration plants and submit a report within a week. He said that the work should be sped up regarding the promotions of the officials and in that regard, any kind of negligence will not be tolerated.

Our Staff Reporter

