Naqvi approves remodelling of four major roads in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has sanctioned formal approval for remodelling, repair and maintenance of four major roads in Faisalabad, including Jhang Road, Sargodha Road, and Sammundri Road.

Chairing a meeting at Commissioner Complex here on Wednesday, he directed Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed to present remodelling plan of major roads of Faisalabad within couple of days so that physical work on this project could be started without any delay. He also directed to release funds for repair and maintenance of city roads so that patch work could be completed on urgent basis.

Caretaker Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, the chairman Planning and Development Board and others were also present in the meeting.

CM opens cricket centre at Shehbaz Nagar

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Naqvi inaugurated a cricket Centre at Shehbaz Nagar here on Wednesday.

During his visit to Shehbaz Nagar, the Chief Minister inaugurated the cricket center by hitting a ball at Indoor Practicing Hall whereas Caretaker Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Bilal Afzal and others were also present.

The CM Punjab also visited various parts of high performance cricket center in addition to gymnasium and swimming pool. He also checked facilities arranged for the visitors.

He directed the centre administration to improve the facilities and said that that this centre would play a key role in producing new talent in the cricket field besides providing practicing facility to the local cricketers.

CM visits victim girl’s house near Dijkot

Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Wednesday visited the house of a six-year-old girl who was killed after being raped in a village near Dijkot.

The CM met parents of the victim girl and promised to provide them justice under the law. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the parents of the victim girl.

Expressing compassion, the CM said that it was his duty to give you immediate justice, adding that Inshallah, you would be provided justice. “I promise that no effort will be spared in providing you justice”, he said and added that the accused would not escape from the grip of law. He said that whoever wronged you, will soon be brought to justice.

The Chief Minister also offered Fateha for the departed soul. Provincial Minister for Information Amir Mir, Chief Secretary, IG Punjab, Commissioner Faisalabad Division, CPO and other officers were present on the occasion.

Earlier, the Chief Minister visited the Divisional Public School (DPS).

He went to an Autism centre, met with the children suffering from autism and loved them. He also met the staff. Mohsin Naqvi appreciated the efforts of Commissioner Faisalabad for setting up an autism centre.

When the CM Mohsin Naqvi was on his way back from DPS, he stopped his car to see the children at the main gate. He went to the children and talked to them. The children asked for a library and a computer lab in the junior school, on which the CM issued necessary directions to the Commissioner.

The Chief Minister also visited the Canal Road. He praised the lights and fountains installed on both sides of the canal. Appreciating the efforts of divisional and district administration, the CM directed the secretary housing for installation of such types of multi-colour fountains on Lahore canal road.